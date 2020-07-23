Indian flood affected villagers take shelter with their cattle and other belongings on a higher surface in flood affected area of Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

Villagers navigate a wooden boat carrying their goats in the flood-afflicted Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

A man stacks sacks on a wooden raft in the flood-afflicted Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

A man floats on a makeshift raft made of banana tree wood in the flood-afflicted Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

Indian health workers give medicines to flood affected villagers from a Mobile Boat Dispensary in flood affected area in Morigaon district of Assam, India 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR

