Torrential monsoon rains, that have been lashing India's northeast for weeks, have killed at least 93 people and affected 2.8 million residents, official sources said on Thursday.
Indian flood affected villagers take shelter with their cattle and other belongings on a higher surface in flood affected area of Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR
Villagers navigate a wooden boat carrying their goats in the flood-afflicted Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR
A man stacks sacks on a wooden raft in the flood-afflicted Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR
A man floats on a makeshift raft made of banana tree wood in the flood-afflicted Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR
Indian health workers give medicines to flood affected villagers from a Mobile Boat Dispensary in flood affected area in Morigaon district of Assam, India 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR
Indian health workers give medicines to flood affected villagers from a Mobile Boat Dispensary in flood affected area in Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR
Indian health workers give medicines to flood affected villagers from a Mobile Boat Dispensary in flood affected area in Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR
Indian health workers give medicines to flood affected villagers from a Mobile Boat Dispensary in flood affected area in Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR
A general view on flood affected area of Morigaon district of Assam, India, 23 July 2020. EFE-EPA/STR
Torrential monsoon rains, that have been lashing India's northeast for weeks, have killed at least 93 people and affected 2.8 million residents, official sources said on Thursday.