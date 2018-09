An Indian man stands near the remains of a damaged building after a landslide hit circular road on the outskirts of Jammu, the winter capital of Kashmir, India, Sep. 25, 2018. EPA-EFE/JAIPAL SINGH

Landslides caused by heavy monsoon rains damaged roads and buildings in the northern Indian state of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

A road on the outskirts of Jammu - the winter capital of the state - collapsed in a landslide that also severely damaged a house, according to an efe-epa journalist.