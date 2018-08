Indian people use an inflatable boat to reach a safer place in the flooded water in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Aug. 16, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

A woman stands at the door of her flooded home in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Aug. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/PRAKASH ELAMAKKARA

A total of 164 people have been killed in torrential rains that have been lashing the southern Indian state of Kerala for over a week, prompting the authorities to issue a red alert in the region, official sources said Friday.

Kerala's National Disaster Management Authority spokesperson P.H. Kurian told EFE that the number of victims nearly doubled over the last few hours due to floods and landslides caused by the rain.