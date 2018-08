People use a boat to take an elderly man to a safer place in Kochi, Kerala state, India, Aug. 17, 2018. EPA-EFE/STR

At least 324 people have been killed in torrential rains that have been lashing the southern Indian state of Kerala for over a week, prompting the authorities to issue a red alert in the region, official sources said Friday.

The authorities have claimed this to be the worst flooding in the state in the last century.