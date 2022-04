People in the temporary accommodation center for refugees from Mariupol and self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic (DPR) in the sports school in Taganrog, Rostov region, Russia, 22 April 2022. EPA-EFE FILE/ARKADY BUDNITSKY

Ukrainian children look at a shelling hole in a zone between Luhansk and Donetsk areas, Ukraine, 18 April 2022, amid increasing Russian troops activity. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

Ukrainian servicemen take their position in a zone between Luhansk and Donetsk areas, Ukraine, 18 April 2022, amid increasing Russian troops activity. EPA-EFE FILE/STR

The Russian military is carrying out heavy offensives to gain full control of the pro-Russian regions of Luhansk and Donetsk in eastern Ukraine's Donbas region, the Ukrainian army said on Tuesday.

The Moscow-backed separatist regions declared their independence from Ukraine in 2014, the same year Russia annexed Crimea, and are now recognized by Russia as sovereign states.