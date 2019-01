A man uses a snow blower to free a platform at the station in Berchtesgaden, Bavaria, Germany, Jan. 10, 2019. EPA-EFE/LUKAS BARTH-TUTTAS

Around 200 scheduled flights from Germany's Munich and Frankfurt airports were grounded Friday amid weather alerts for heavy snowfalls, authorities said.

Munich airport said it had canceled 90 of its scheduled flights as the Bavarian capital continued to be blanketed in snow amid weather warnings in the populous southern German region and added that it had also had to cancel another 20 due to a strike.