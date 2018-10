Emergency services are dispatched to the scene of a helicopter crash outside King Power Stadium in Leicester, United Kingdom, Oct. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/Tim Keeton

A helicopter belonging to the owner of Leicester City Football Club, Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, crashed in flames outside the club's stadium on Saturday.

There are still no reports regarding possible casualties or injuries, and it is not known if the club's owner was on board the helicopter, which crashed soon after taking off at King Power Stadium, where Leicester had just played against West Ham.