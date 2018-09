A view of mountains in the Gorkha district, northern Nepal, Jan. 20, 2016. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

A helicopter carrying seven people on board crashed on Saturday in a Himalayan jungle area in northern Nepal.

The chopper, which belonged to the company Altitude Air, went down early in the morning in Gorkha district, a company spokesperson, Sitaram Sapkota, told EFE.