The new heliport of Santo Domingo Jan. 11, 2019 in the Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

The new heliport of Santo Domingo Jan. 11, 2019 in the Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

The new heliport of Santo Domingo Jan. 11, 2019 in the Dominican Republic. EPA-EFE/Orlando Barría

Dominican President Danilo Medina inaugurated on Friday the Helipuerto de Santo Domingo, which has three takeoff and landing platforms for helicopters.

The heliport "has a design that harmonizes with the environment and its roof is covered in vegetable grass, which makes it an environmentally friendly building," Medina's office said in a statement.