Andy Chan, founder of the Hong Kong National Party, speaks during a luncheon at the Foreign Correspondents' Club (FCC) in Hong Kong, China, Aug. 14, 2018. EPA-EFE/PAUL YEUNG / POOL

A political leader in Hong Kong advocated independence for the former British colony from what he called Chinese imperialism, and urged the United States and the United Kingdom to help.

At a conference organized by the Foreign Correspondents' Club of Hong Kong, Andy Chan of the Hong Kong National Party claimed that China was "a large empire, and for centuries she has always operated on the principle of centralised power," which has adversely affected the Uighur and Tibetan people as well as those from Shanghai and Hong Kong.