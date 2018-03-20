Venezuelan presidential candidate Henri Falcon on Tuesday promised a monthly dollar giveaway to all citizens if he wins the May 20 election, in which he is going up against President Nicolas Maduro and which the bulk of the opposition is boycotting.

The former Chavista politician, who went against the opposition MUD coalition and registered as a candidate to challenge Maduro in the election, presented his campaign team in Caracas along with his slate of government proposals one day before starting a nationwide campaign tour.