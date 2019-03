Member of Hezbollah fix their party flag in a mountainous area in Juroud of Arsal at the Lebanese-Syrian border, July 29, 2017. EPA-EFE FILE/Nabil Mounzer

The Lebanese Shia group Hezbollah on Friday denounced the United Kingdom's recent decision to list the organization as a terrorist group, saying the the country was following in the footsteps of the United States.

The UK announced Monday that it would include Hezbollah on a list of terrorist organizations, banning membership of or support for the group, while Home Secretary, Sajid Javid, said that the group's activities destabilized the Middle East.