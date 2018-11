Lebanese supporters of Hezbollah raise their hands as they listen to a speech by Hezbollah leader Hassan Nasrallah on a giant screen during a ceremony to mark the group's Martyrs' Day at the hall of martyr Sayyed Mohammad Baker Al-Sadr at Al Mahdi school in Al-Hadath, Beirut, Lebanon, Nov. 10, 2018. EPA-EFE/Nabil Mounzer

The leader of Lebanese Shiite group Hezbollah on Saturday slammed Gulf countries for receiving visits from Israeli leaders, denouncing any normalization of relations with the Jewish state.

"We condemn any form of normalization with the Zionist entity," Hassan Nasrallah said in a televised speech marking the group's Martyrs' Day.