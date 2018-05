The body of Andres Izquierdo Velazquez, who served as inspector general in the Federal Police's legal affairs department in the western state of Jalisco, was found on May 20, 2018, on the side of the La Tinaja-Cosoleacaque federal highway in the southern part of the Mexican Gulf state of Veracruz. EPA-EFE

A high-level Federal Police officer was found murdered over the weekend in the Mexican Gulf state of Veracruz, officials said.

Andres Izquierdo Velazquez, who served as inspector general in the Federal Police's legal affairs department in the western state of Jalisco, was apparently tortured and then killed execution-style.