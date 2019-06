A young child is seen at the Malahang Health Clinic where the Polio Vaccine is administered to children in Lae, Marobe Province, Papua New Guinea (PNG), July 24, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/GAVI/BRENDAN ESPOSITO

A Filipino boy reacts after receiving a measles vaccine during a nationwide response immunization program at a street in Las Pinas city, south of Manila, Philippines, Feb. 13, 2019. EPA-EFE FILE/FRANCIS R. MALASIG

Seventy-nine percent of the global population believe vaccines are safe with South Asia topping the list as low to middle-income areas overwhelmingly have high levels of trust in the practice, a landmark report published Wednesday said.

The Wellcome Global Monitor surveyed over 140,000 people across more than 140 countries to create the largest study to date on people's attitudes to science and the health system.