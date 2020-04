Paramedics bring a patient into a triage tent set up outside the emergency room of the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 April 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A hospital gurney near a triage tent set up outside the emergency room of the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, 06 April 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A woman peers into a triage tent to see a loved one she was unable to accompany inside at the emergency room of the Maimonides Medical Center in Brooklyn, New York, USA, on 07 April 2020. EPA-EFE/JUSTIN LANE

A high percentage of African Americans dying due to COVID-19 in the United States has raised alarms in the country amid the novel coronavirus outbreak that caused 2,000 deaths alone on Tuesday.

The number of confirmed cases reached 396,000 after 29,000 new infections were reported on Tuesday, while the number of fatalities stood at 12,813 after 1,942 deaths were reported during the day, the highest toll to be recorded in a single country within 24 hours so far. EFE-EPA