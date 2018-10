View of the court that where the trial of Lazaro Baez is set to be held in Buenos Aires, Argentina, Oct 30, 2018. EPA-EFE/Carlota Ciudad

An Argentine federal court heard opening statements here Tuesday in the trial of prominent businessman Lazaro Baez and a score of other people in connection with alleged corruption in the awarding of public works contracts during the 2007-2015 tenure of former President Cristina Fernandez.

The defendants are accused of setting up a string of shell companies and offshore bank accounts between 2010 and 2013 with the purpose of laundering at least $60 million.