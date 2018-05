The now former Communist Party chief of Jilin Province Sun Zhengcai attends during a delegation meeting at the Great Hall of the People on the second day of the 18th CPC (Communist Party Congress) in Beijing, China Nov 9, 2012 (reissued Jul 24, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/HOW HWEE YOUNG

A photo dated Mar 3, 2017 of Sun Zhengcai, the then Chongqing municipality Communist Party secretary, attending the opening of the fifth session of the 12th Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference National Committee at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China (issued Jul 17, 2017). EPA-EFE FILE/WU HONG

A Chinese Court on Tuesday sentenced Sun Zhengcai, former agricultural minister and ex secretary of the Chongqing Municipal Committee of the Communist Party of China (CPC), to life imprisonment for taking more than 170 million yuan ($26 million dollars) in bribes.

The Intermediate People's Court of Tianjin Municipality said Sun will be deprived of his political rights for life, and the state will confiscate all his personal property and illegal profits.