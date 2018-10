Protesters throw stones at the riot police during a rally organised by high school students against the government's planned educational reforms in central Athens, Greece, 29 October 2018. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

A protester throws up a fire extinguisher during a rally organised by high school students against the government's planned educational reforms in central Athens, Greece, 29 October 2018. EPA-EFE/YANNIS KOLESIDIS

Student protests in Athens over planned reforms to secondary education led to clashes with the police and a blockade near the central Syntagma Square on Monday.

Scores of protesters threw stones and launched Molotov cocktails towards police officers, who responded with tear gas.