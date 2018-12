Students burn trash as they protest against education reform plans in front of a high school in Montpellier, southern France, Dec. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/GUILLAUME HORCAJUELO

High school students in the southern French city of Montpellier on Thursday protested for the second day in a row against government reform plans affecting the country's secondary education qualification system, the Baccalauréat.

An epa-efe photojournalist present documented the students facing off against police in riot gear, mounting barricades and setting plastic trash containers on fire.