Photo taken with a drone camera showing the US flag at half-staff and the Highland Park, Illinois, avenue along which the July 4, 2022, parade was to have been held, an event cancelled after a gunman opened fire on the crowd, killing seven and wounding 39. EFE/Tannen Maury

Flowers line on the sidewalk near the scene of a mass shooting at a 4th of July celebration and parade in Highland Park, Illinois, USA, 05 July 2022. EPA-EFE/TANNEN MAURY

Photo provided on July 5, 2022, by the Highland Park, Illinois, Police Department showing Robert E. "Bobby' Crimo III, the suspected gunman in the Independence Day parade massacre the day before. EFE/Highland Park Police Department

The man arrested in connection to the Highland Park, Illinois, Independence Day shooting that left seven people dead and dozens wounded has been charged with multiple counts of first-degree murder, authorities said Tuesday.

In addition, police said the suspect may have planned the attack for weeks, and that he wore women's clothing during the incident in order to evade detection. Past encounters with law enforcement, including a threat, were also revealed Tuesday.