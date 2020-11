Personnel of the Indian security forces on the move in Budgam near Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

Personnel of Indian security forces on patrol in Budgam near Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, India, 28 October 2020. EPA-EFE FILE/FAROOQ KHAN

An early morning gunfight on a busy highway in the disputed Kashmir region on Thursday left four suspected rebels dead and two Indian police officers wounded, officials said.

The shootout took place in the Nagrota area of Kashmir's Jammu division, some 250 km (approximately 155 miles) south of Srinagar, the largest city of the troubled Himalayan region. EFE-EPA