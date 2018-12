A police car sits at the scene of an incident where people children were killed in a knife attack, at a street in Yulin, Mizhi county, Shaanxi province, China, Apr, 28 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/ YU JIAN CHINA OUT

At least five people were killed and 21 injured on Tuesday when a bus hijacked by a knife-wielding man hit several pedestrians in the southeastern Chinese province of Fujian, according to authorities.

The officials, quoted by state-run news agency Xinhua, said the suspect was taken into police custody while the victims were given medical assistance.