Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton said on Sunday that the affair her husband, former US president Bill Clinton, had with White House intern Monica Lewinsky was not an abuse of power.

In an interview with the CBS network, the former presidential candidate for the Democratic Party said that, during the time that Lewinsky and the then president had a relationship (1995-1997), Lewinsky was 22 years old and was "already an adult" and she does not consider it an abuse of power