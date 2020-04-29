Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton arrives for the premiere of 'Hillary' during the 70th annual Berlin International Film Festival (Berlinale), in Berlin, Germany, 24 February 2020. EFE/EPA/CLEMENS BILAN

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton on Tuesday endorsed ex-Vice President Joe Biden in the 2020 race, describing him as a colleague and friend and as the leader that the United States needs at this time.

"Just think of what a difference it would make right now if we had a president who not only listened to the science - but brought us together," said Clinton, who was participating with Biden in a women's virtual town hall. "Think of what it would mean if we had a real president," she continued, rather than a man who "plays one on TV," a clear reference to President Donald Trump.