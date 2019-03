File photo taken Jan. 30, 2019, showing former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton speaking at the Clinton Global Initiative conference in San Juan, Puerto Rico. EFE-EPA/Thais Llorca/ File

Former Democratic presidential nominee Hillary Clinton said Tuesday that she will not mount a campaign for the 2020 election, thus ruling out the possibility that she will face off once again against President Donald Trump, who narrowly defeated her in the 2016 vote.

"I'm not running" in 2020, Clinton told a New York media outlet, thus dispelling doubts that had surfaced in recent months about a potential presidential run.