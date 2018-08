Indian activists of Hindu hard-line organizations Shiv Sena and Hindu Front shout slogans as they protest against stone pelters in New Delhi, India, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian activists of Hindu hard-line organizations Shiv Sena and Hindu Front a mock flag of the so-called Islamic State (or IS, or ISIS) and shout slogans as they protest against stone pelters in New Delhi, India, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Indian activists of Hindu hard-line organizations Shiv Sena and Hindu Front burn the Pakistani national flag and shout slogans as they protest against stone pelters in in New Delhi, India, Aug. 23, 2018. EPA-EFE/HARISH TYAGI

Hindu hardliners burnt mock flags of Pakistan and the Islamic State terror group at a protest on Thursday in the Indian capital.

Activists of hindu hardline groups Shiv Sena and Hindu Front, clad in saffron - a color associated with the Hindu right - shouted slogans against Kashmiri protesters, who a day earlier had thrown stones at the Indian security forces in Srinagar after Eid prayers, according to an efe-epa journalist at the rally.