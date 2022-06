Kashmiri Pandits shout slogans during a protest against the killing of Rajni Bala, a school teacher, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 31 May 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

A Kashmiri Pandit protester mourns during a protest against the killing of Rajni Bala, a school teacher, in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir, 31 May 2022. EFE-EPA/FAROOQ KHAN

Hindus in Indian Kashmir staring at second exodus after targeted killings

Hundreds of Hindus, who had returned to Kashmir amid government’s normalcy claims in the troubled region, have again fled their homes, fearing for their lives amid a spate of targeted killings in India’s Muslim-majority region.

The Hindus, locally called Pandits, were among over 76,000 families that left the Kashmir Valley due to threats in 1989-90, when an anti-India armed rebellion started in the disputed region.