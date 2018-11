An Armed Police officer works with a police dog at the Armed Police Dog Training School during dog worship day, as part of the Diwali festival, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Armed Police officers pose for a portrait with police dogs, wearing garlands, at the Armed Police Dog Training School during dog worship day, as part of the Diwali festival, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

Armed Police officers work with police dogs at the Armed Police Dog Training School during dog worship day, as part of the Diwali festival, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

An Armed Police officer puts a flower garland around the neck of a police dog at the Armed Police Dog Training School during dog worship day, as part of the Diwali festival, also known as Tihar Festival, in Kathmandu, Nepal, Nov. 6, 2018. EPA-EFE/NARENDRA SHRESTHA

People in Nepal on Tuesday celebrated the day of the dogs or Kukur Tihar by offering garlands and food to the animals.

Kukur (dog) Tihar, which acknowledges the cherished relationship between humans and dogs, falls on day two of Tihar, Nepal's second largest festival, more commonly known as Diwali.