Atomic bombing survivors offer a wreath for victims of the 1945 atomic bombing during the memorial ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during the memorial ceremony at the Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/JIJI JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The Atomic Bomb Dome is seen from above at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, Japan, 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

An elderly couple prays for victims in front of a cenotaph at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, early 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Children look on as their parents light incense for them before praying in front of a cenotaph at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, early 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

An elderly woman prays in front of a cenotaph for the victims at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, early 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

An elderly woman offers a flower before praying for the victims in front of a cenotaph at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, early 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

A woman gets overwhelmed by emotion as she prays for the victims in front of a cenotaph at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, early 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

Anti-nuclear power demonstrators hold a banner in front of the Atomic Bomb Dome at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, early 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The name list of war deaths is given to the mayor of Hiroshima Kazumi Matsui (R) by a representative of the victims during a ceremony at Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, early 06 August 2020. EPA-EFE/DAI KUROKAWA

The worst predictions after the atomic bomb was dropped on Hiroshima indicated that nothing would grow in the area for 75 years. But on Thursday, exactly three-quarters of a century later, commemorations attested to the resilience of this Japanese city.

Hiroshima Mayor Kazumi Matsui, made reference to the gloomy forecast in a ceremony marking the nuclear attack on August 6, 1945, three days before another atomic bomb destroyed the Japanese city of Nagasaki. EFE-EPA