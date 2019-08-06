Japan's Prime Minister Shinzo Abe delivers a speech during a ceremony for victims of the 06 August 1945 atomic bombing at Hiroshima Peace Memorial Park in Hiroshima, western Japan, Aug. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/JIJI PRESS JAPAN OUT EDITORIAL USE ONLY/ NO ARCHIVES

The mayor of the Japanese city of Hiroshima on Tuesday urged young people to never forget or dismiss the tragedy of the atomic bomb that obliterated much of the city's civilian population at the end of World War II and called on world leaders, especially Japan’s prime minister, to sign the Treaty on the Prohibition of Nuclear Weapons.

"To confront our current circumstances and achieve a peaceful, sustainable world, we must transcend differences of status or opinion," Kazumi Matsui said in his speech at the ceremony commemorating the 74th anniversary of the bombing. "To accomplish this, coming generations must never dismiss the atomic bombings and the war as mere events of the past."