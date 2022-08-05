Seventy-seven years after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, this city in western Japan seeks to transfer its tragic history to a new generation of world leaders amid concern about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the escalation of tensions in Asia.
Hiroshima tragedy remembered with view to G7, Ukraine war
The Atomic Bomb Dome, the closest structure that resisted the impact of the bomb and that remains as a reminder of what happened, seen Friday in Hiroshima, Japan. EFE/Edurne Morillo
The mayor of Hiroshima, Kazumi Matsui, poses Friday in his office after a meeting with foreign press, in Hiroshima, Japan. EFE/Edurne Morillo
Atomic bomb survivor Yoshiko Kajimoto, 91, who was 2.3 kilometers from the hypocenter of the explosion in Hiroshima, is seen Friday in Hiroshima, Japan. EFE/Edurne Morillo