Atomic bomb survivor Yoshiko Kajimoto, 91, who was 2.3 kilometers from the hypocenter of the explosion in Hiroshima, is seen Friday in Hiroshima, Japan. EFE/Edurne Morillo

The mayor of Hiroshima, Kazumi Matsui, poses Friday in his office after a meeting with foreign press, in Hiroshima, Japan. EFE/Edurne Morillo

The Atomic Bomb Dome, the closest structure that resisted the impact of the bomb and that remains as a reminder of what happened, seen Friday in Hiroshima, Japan. EFE/Edurne Morillo

Seventy-seven years after the atomic bombing of Hiroshima, this city in western Japan seeks to transfer its tragic history to a new generation of world leaders amid concern about Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and the escalation of tensions in Asia.