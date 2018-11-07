Registered Hispanic voters are turning out in large numbers in Texas on midterm Election Day to express their support for candidates who will represent their interests.
A veteran Latino activist in Austin, Elisa Montoya, told EFE that "the aim is not to orchestrate people's votes," but rather "to thank them for their participation at an important moment for the country," although she did not hide the fact that if voters engage her in further conversation she will encourage them to vote for candidates that she supports.