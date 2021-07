An undated photo provided by the Swagga House Run Club that shows a group of Hispanic anti-gun activists jogging through a low-income neighborhood of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. EFE/Marcus Rivera/Swagga House Run Club /EDITORIAL USE ONLY /NO SALES/ONLY AVAILABLE TO ILLUSTRATE THE NEWS ITEM IT ACCOMPANIES (MANDATORY CREDIT)

A group of Latinos and African-Americans in Philadelphia are looking to combat a rise in gun violence and homicides in their communities and see sports as their most potent tool in that struggle.

"Miles Up! Guns Down!" the anti-gun activists shout repeatedly while jogging through low-income north- and south-side neighborhoods where they were raised and in some cases still live.