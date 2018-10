The publisher of the El Periodico USA daily, Jose Luis Garza, speaks at the 37th annual convention of the National Association of Hispanic Publications in Las Vegas on Oct. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose M. Pascual

Nevada Congresswoman Dina Titus (4th from left) poses with the board of directors for the National Association of Hispanic Publications at the organization's 37th annual convention in Las Vegas on Oct. 25, 2018. EFE-EPA/Jose M. Pascual

The publisher of the El Periodico USA daily, Jose Luis Garza, poses with the Latina Publisher of the Year award recipient, journalist Jackie Letelier, and the board of directors of the National Association of Hispanic Publications at the organization's 37th annual convention in Las Vegas on Oct. 25, 2018. EFE/Jose M. Pascual

The members of the National Association of Hispanic Publications on Thursday here emphasized the need for independent communications media and respect for immigrant communities as tools for US development.

At the 37th annual NAHP convention, about 100 Latino publications and US political personalities agreed that the climate of confrontation which, in their opinion, the Donald Trump administration is fomenting, must be rejected.