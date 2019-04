Photograph taken April 2, 2019, in Mexico City showing Mexican historian Federico Navarrete during an interview with EFE, in which he discussed Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes and his conquest of Mexico in the mid-1500s. EFE-EPA/Jose Mendez

History records that Spanish conquistador Hernan Cortes knew how to recognize and take advantage of the opportunity history placed before him to conquer Mexico.

Or was he just a tool used by the indigenous Indian population to win their own local war?