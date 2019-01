Tourist on bikes stop at the entrance to Fort Point National Historic Site, a masonry seacoast fortification located on the southern side of the Golden Gate Bride, a popular tourist site is closed in San Francisco, California, USA, Jan. 08, 2019. EPA-EFE/FILE/JOHN G. MABANGLO

The Fort Point National Historic Site in the Golden Gate National Recreation Area in San Francisco, California, remained closed Wednesday as a partial shutdown of the government of the United States over funding for a border wall continued.

Cyclists and tourists were seen turning away from the entrance on Tuesday where a sign read "Road Closed."