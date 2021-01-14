A handout photo made available by Spanish Army's Anti-Aircraft Guns Command shows military staff removing snow of a street in the district of Moratalaz in Madrid, Spain, 13 January 2021. EPA-EFE/Army's Anti-Aircraft Guns Command HANDOUT

A handout photo made available by the Spanish Armed Forces' Military Emergency Unit (UME) shows soldiers working at the Isabel Zendal Hospital in Madrid, Spain, 10 January 2021, EPA-EFE/SPANISH MILITARY EMERGENCY UNIT HANDOUT

Madrid officials have petitioned the national government to declare a disaster zone in the city as the cost of damages caused by unusually wintry conditions runs to approximately 1.4 billion euros ($1.7B), according to the mayor Thursday.