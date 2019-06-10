The chief executive of Hong Kong on Monday reaffirmed her backing for a new bill allowing extradition to mainland China that has prompted massive protests, although she said the special administrative region's government would ensure the protection of suspects' human rights.

Carrie Lam said in a press conference that the proposed law would include legally-binding safeguards to prevent the jurisdictions asking for extradition from violating the rights of defendants, but she refused to backpedal her government's push for the controversial bill.