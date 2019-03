A view of the fields on the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland from a viewpoint in County Donegal in Ireland, Mar. 2, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A woman passes a mural depicting Argentinian revolutionary Ernesto Che Guevara painted on a building in the Republican area of Bogside, a neighborhood outside the city walls, in Londonderry in Northern Ireland, UK, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A woman waits at a bus stop painted in Unionist colors in the border town of Newbuildings in Northern Ireland, UK, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Road markings and a change in road surface denote the border from the Republic of Ireland (back) to Northern Ireland (front) on a road outside the city of Newry in Northern Ireland, UK, Mar. 3, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Children play next to pro-IRA graffiti on a building in the Republican area of Bogside, a neighborhood outside the city walls, in Londonderry in Northern Ireland, UK, Feb. 28, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A motorbike crosses the border from Northern Ireland to the Republic of Ireland on a bridge crossing on the Termon River in Pettigo, Ireland, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

A defaced sign designates the border between the Republic of Ireland and Northern Ireland on the A13 Road near Londonderry in Northern Ireland, UK, Mar. 1, 2019. EPA-EFE/NEIL HALL

Holding back the past, Brexit threatens to open old wounds along Irish border

On maps of Ireland, a line cuts across the north of the island like a scar, dividing Northern Ireland from the larger Republic of Ireland.

That line is both physical and symbolic, signaling the geographic separation of two countries as well as their historical, social and religious differences.