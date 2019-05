Dutch party Democrats 66 place letters that form the word 'wEurope' on Museumplein in Amsterdam, The Netherlands, 21 May 2019. EPA/KOEN VAN WEEL

Thierry Baudet (L) of political party Forum voor Democratie (Forum for Democracy) and Derk Jan Eppink, leader of the FvD in the European elections, during the closing session of the Forum for Democracy in Rotterdam, The Netherlands, 21 May 2018. EPA/ROBIN VAN LONKHUIJSEN

Voters in the Netherlands, along with the United Kingdom, will be the first to head to the polls to elect their representatives in the European Parliament for the next five years.

Two big Eurosceptic parties on the far-right and another 14 of varying ideologies are running in the Netherlands, most of whom agree that Brussels needs to be reformed to tackle immigration and ensure security.