Angelina Jolie (C) arrives for a press conference after her visit to Kutupalong camp for Rohingya refugees in Teknuf, Cox's bazar in Bangladesh, Feb. 05, 2019. EPA-EFE/SUMAN PAUL

Hollywood superstar Angelina Jolie on Tuesday urged Myanmar to end the cycle of violence, displacement, and improve conditions for all communities, including the Rohingyas, in the restive Rakhine State.

Jolie, special envoy of the United Nations Agency for Refugees (UNHCR), had visited the Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh's Kutupalang on Tuesday, as well as on Monday, to meet members of the persecuted, mostly-Muslim minority community, who fled Myanmar in 2017 after a military offensive.