A part of former Nazi-German concentration and death camp KL Auschwitz-Birkenau during the ceremonies marking the 73rd anniversary of its liberation in Oswiecim, Poland, Jan. 27, 2018. EPA-EFE/FILE/Jacek Bednarczyk

A group of Italian students and Nazi concentration camp survivors have created a multimedia exhibition in Rome that documents their collective experience after they visited the Auschwitz camp together.

“Testimonies of Testimonies” — an exhibition that has been curated by a group of young Italian students after they visited the Auschwitz Nazi concentration camp in Poland with a group of survivors — tells the harrowing experiences of the persecuted but also connects with the student’s memories of their visit to the camp.