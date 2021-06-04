The Casa del Teatro in Buenos Aires, a home for retired entertainers who do not have the funds to otherwise support themselves. EFE/Juan Ignacio Roncoroni

They devoted their lives to the unstable world of show business and, when they became old, they had to face a retirement with restrictions. They are the guests of the Casa de Teatro de Buenos Aires, which for more than 80 years has been welcoming retired artists with economic problems and now, in the midst of a real crisis, is juggling things to survive.

"Here there are dancers, singers, actors, directors, producers, tango singers ..." actress Linda Peretz told EFE, adding that she has lived since 2016 at the home, an elegant art deco building designed for the occasion by architect Alejandro Virasoro (1892-1978) and located on downtown Santa Fe Avenue.