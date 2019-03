Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen testifies about the Trump administration's plans to build a US-Mexico border wall before the House Homeland Security Committee in Washington on March 6, 2019. EFE-EPA/ Jim Lo Scalzo

Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen spoke Wednesday of a worsening "humanitarian crisis" on the US border with Mexico and argued that a physical barrier is needed.

"We face a crisis - a real, serious, and sustained crisis at our borders," Nielsen said during a hearing on President Donald Trump's emergency declaration before the House Homeland Security Committee. "Make no mistake: this chain of human misery is getting worse."