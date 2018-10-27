US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen tells reporters on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Calexico, California, at the presentation of the new bollard fencing on the border, that US authorities are still formulating a strategy to deal with the caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants headed for the United States. EFE-EPA/David Maung

US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (at podium) tells reporters on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Calexico, California, at the presentation of the new bollard fencing on the border, that US authorities are still formulating a strategy to deal with the caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants headed for the United States. EFE-EPA/David Maung

US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen (l.) tells reporters on Friday, Oct. 26, 2018, in Calexico, California, at the presentation of the new bollard fencing on the border, that US authorities are still formulating a strategy to deal with the caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants headed for the United States. EFE-EPA/David Maung

US Homeland Security Secretary Kirstjen Nielsen said Friday in Calexico, California, that authorities are still formulating a strategy to deal with the caravan of thousands of Honduran migrants headed for the United States.

Nielsen, who visited the border this Friday to present the new 30-foot-tall (9.14-meters-tall) bollard fencing on the border between Calexico and Mexicali, said that all government agencies are working to make sure "everything is on the table" to stop the illegal flood of immigrants headed for the US-Mexican border.