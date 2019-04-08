US Customs and Border Protection Commissioner Kevin McAleenan responds to a question from the news media during a joint press conference on the Department of Defense deployment to the Southwest border in Washington, DC, USA, Oct. 29, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

US President Donald J. Trump waves as he walks on the South Lawn upon his return to the White House from Las Vegas, Nevada; in Washington, DC, USA, Apr. 6, 2019. EPA-EFE/YURI GRIPAS / POOL

(FILE) US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen listens to Vice President Mike Pence speak at an event to honor federal immigration agents in the East Room of the White House in Washington, DC, USA, Aug. 20, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/JIM LO SCALZO

Kirstjen Nielsen resigned Sunday as homeland security secretary, adding another challenge for an administration grappling with its core immigration agenda while facing a surge of migrants at the southern border, according to a Dow Jones report supplied to EFE.

Ms. Nielsen met with President Trump and acting chief of staff Mick Mulvaney at the White House on Sunday to discuss immigration and personnel issues, one person briefed on the meeting said. Ms. Nielsen had been blindsided by Mr. Trump's sudden decision to drop the nomination of Ron Vitiello, a veteran border official, from consideration to head U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, this person said. That, at a time when the agency is wrestling with record numbers of families crossing illegally in search of asylum, prompted Ms. Nielsen to resign, the person said.