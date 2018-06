US Secretary of Homeland Security Kirstjen Nielsen following the classified House members-only briefing on election security in the US Capitol in Washington, DC, USA, May 22, 2018. EPA-EFE FILE/SHAWN THEW

The US Secretary of Homeland Security said Thursday at the US-Mexico border in Arizona that anyone crossing illegally into the country will be punished.

Kirstjen Nielsen visited the ports of entry at Douglas and Nogales, a border city near where dozens of Central American immigrant families are waiting on the Mexican side to seek political asylum.