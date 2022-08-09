Homeless after deportation, migrants in Tijuana demand government help

View of the Mexican national flag behind banners during a migrants protest due to poor conditions after being deported by the US Government and the lack of attention from Mexican authorities, in Tijuana, Mexico, 08 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Migrants take part in a protest due to poor conditions after being deported by the US Government and the lack of attention from Mexican authorities, in Tijuana, Mexico, 08 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez

Migrants take part in a protest due to poor conditions after being deported by the US Government and the lack of attention from Mexican authorities, in Tijuana, Mexico, 08 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez