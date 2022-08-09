Mexican civil society organizations and migrants deported from the United States who are now homeless in the border city of Tijuana on Monday demonstrated against the situation in which they say they have been left by authorities.
Homeless after deportation, migrants in Tijuana demand government help
View of the Mexican national flag behind banners during a migrants protest due to poor conditions after being deported by the US Government and the lack of attention from Mexican authorities, in Tijuana, Mexico, 08 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez
Migrants take part in a protest due to poor conditions after being deported by the US Government and the lack of attention from Mexican authorities, in Tijuana, Mexico, 08 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez
Migrants take part in a protest due to poor conditions after being deported by the US Government and the lack of attention from Mexican authorities, in Tijuana, Mexico, 08 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez
A migrant holds a placard during a protest due to poor conditions after being deported by the US Government and the lack of attention from Mexican authorities, in Tijuana, Mexico, 08 August 2022. EPA-EFE/Joebeth Terriquez