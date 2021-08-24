Children write in their notebooks during a class taught by teacher Jasmín Castro at her home on 20 August 2021 in the Venezuelan capital's hillside slum of Petare. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Children write in their notebooks during a class that teacher Jasmin Castro taught at her home on 20 August 2021 in the Venezuelan capital's hillside slum of Petare. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Teacher Jasmin Castro writes on a blackboard during a class at her home in the Venezuelan capital's hillside slum of Petare on 20 August 2021. EFE/Rayner Peña R.

Teachers concerned about the impact of pandemic-triggered school closures on the academic development of children in Petare - a sprawling Caracas hillside slum that is one of Venezuela's poorest shantytowns - have opened the doors of their homes to help alleviate the situation.

The initiative, which began a few months ago and has seen steadily increasing demand, stems from the difficulties children have had continuing their studies after schools were closed to prevent a sharp increase in coronavirus cases.